Barclays Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $162.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.