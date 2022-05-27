Barclays Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $216.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.45.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

