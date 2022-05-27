Barclays Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 695

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 695 ($8.75) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

