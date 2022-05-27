Barclays Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $161.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

