Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

