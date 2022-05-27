Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barings BDC (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.