Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $14.11 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
