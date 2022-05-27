Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $14.11 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191,830 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

