Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.07. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £199.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

