Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.09) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.00 ($74.47).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS traded up €2.03 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €50.79 ($54.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,285,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.36. Basf has a 52 week low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.