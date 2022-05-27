Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
