Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

