Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.40. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

