Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.
NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.40. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $41.05.
In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.
Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Global (BEEM)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.