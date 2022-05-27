Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.43) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.81) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.53).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 487 ($6.13) on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.50. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,219.25). Also, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,375.24).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

