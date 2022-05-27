Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX):

5/25/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00.

4/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $293.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BDX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $252.50. 786,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

