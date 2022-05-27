Benchmark Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $330.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.35.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
