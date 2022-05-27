Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BHIL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 552,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

