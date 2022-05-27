Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $200.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.53. 2,950,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

