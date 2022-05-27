Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.13) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €34.06 ($36.23) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.29. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($64.85). The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

