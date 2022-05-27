Berenberg Bank Lowers Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

