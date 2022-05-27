Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €3.10 ($3.30) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.72) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AF stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €1.77 ($1.88). 22,788,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.59). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.01.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

