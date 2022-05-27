Berenberg Bank Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 21,360,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,699,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

