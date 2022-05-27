Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 30,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

