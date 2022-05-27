Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.73) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 343.70 ($4.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.87. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.84 million and a PE ratio of 31.82.
Ricardo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
