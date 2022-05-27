Berenberg Bank Trims Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Target Price to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock remained flat at $$1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Bakkavor Group (Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

