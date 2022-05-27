Berenberg Bank Trims Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Target Price to GBX 500

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 453 ($5.70) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.23.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

