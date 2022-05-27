Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.34. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 163,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

