Berry Global Group (BERY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/17/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00.

5/6/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $77.00.

5/6/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $73.00.

4/18/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00.

4/7/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.39. 1,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

