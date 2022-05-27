Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

