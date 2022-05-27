Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

