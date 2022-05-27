Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $874.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 26.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Big Lots by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

