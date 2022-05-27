Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $874.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.
In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 26.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Big Lots by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
