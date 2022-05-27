Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

BIG stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $874.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $13,752,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Big Lots by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

