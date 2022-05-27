Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter worth $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

BSKY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

