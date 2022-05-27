Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.84 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; and provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.