Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.84 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bimini Capital Management (BMNM)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.