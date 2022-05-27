Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.17. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

