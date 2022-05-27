Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.17. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioasis Technologies (BIOAF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.