Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biocept to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biocept in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.