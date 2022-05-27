Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) recently:

5/24/2022 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $149.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BHVN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. 45,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $5,404,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $4,785,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

