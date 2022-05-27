BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,167. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

