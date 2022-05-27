BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 219,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,167. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.04. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
