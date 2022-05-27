Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $16.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.