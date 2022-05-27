BiomX Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BiomX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22).

PHGE has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

