BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,052. The firm has a market cap of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.