BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
