Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,110,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00.

TSE BIR traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

