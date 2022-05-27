Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Insider DAK Capital Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,637,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,709,222.

DAK Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, DAK Capital Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

