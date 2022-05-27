BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 16.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 18.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.96 and a twelve month high of 29.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

