BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter.

BIT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

