BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.38 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
