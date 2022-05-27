BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.38 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

