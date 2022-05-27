BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYM stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

