BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BYM stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
