BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 134.2% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MIY opened at $13.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
