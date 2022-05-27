BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 134.2% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MIY opened at $13.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

