BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 57.3% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 136,547 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.