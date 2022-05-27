Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 124.9% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

