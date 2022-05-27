Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BMAQW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

