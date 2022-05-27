Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Sells $29,826.72 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 936,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,000. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Blue Apron (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.