Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Sells $29,826.72 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 936,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,000. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $10,869,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 675,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

